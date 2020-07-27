AllBadgers
Former Wisconsin Lineman Ryan Ramczyk Makes NFL Top 100 List

Jake Kocorowski

The NFL Network started to unveil its Top 100 players of the 2020 season, a familiar face Wisconsin Badgers fans popped up.

Former UW lineman turned New Orleans Saints standout Ryan Ramczyk is designated at No. 82 on this year's list, as announced on Sunday evening.

The NFC South organization selected Ramczyk as the final pick of the first round (No. 32 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. According to NFL.com's profile of Ramczyk, he has played in 47 games in his three seasons at the next level -- all starts -- heading into the 2020 season.

He also claimed first-team All-Pro honors at right tackle by the Associated Press (AP) after his 2019 campaign.

Ramczyk's story still remains fascinating. His college journey began at Division II Winona State, though he never played, but he moved on to Division III UW-Stevens Point for two seasons.

He initially walked on to Wisconsin in 2015 as a transfer but sat a season (though he received a scholarship later on, according to a UW official). The in-state product then emerged a year later as a dominant force at left tackle.

As seen in his UWBadgers.com profile, he claimed consensus first-team All-America and consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors in his only year of on-field action for the program in 2016.

Ramczyk will be joined in New Orleans this season by former teammate Zack Baun, who was a third-round draft pick by the franchise during the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Will more Badgers be added to the list? Tune in for more throughout the week on AllBadgers.com.

