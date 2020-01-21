Former Wisconsin DE J.J. Watt to Host Saturday Night Live

Former walk-on turned first-round draft pick turned NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Now J.J. Watt sets his sights on tackling one of television's legendary shows in just under two weeks.

Saturday Night Live announced on Tuesday afternoon that Watt will host the show for the first time on Feb. 1. Country artist Luke Combs will serve as that episode's musical guest.

In nine seasons, Watt has accumulated 96 sacks and 54 passes defended in 112 games played with the Houston Texans. He has claimed three NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors to his resume in that time as well.

Prior to becoming a first round pick by the AFC South organization during the 2011 NFL Draft, the Pewaukee, Wis., native emerged as a two-year starter at Wisconsin from 2009-10. A former walk-on, he tallied seven sacks and 21 tackles for loss during a 2010 campaign that led to consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors and a second-team All-America selection by Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press (AP).