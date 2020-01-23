AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Showing Skillset at the 2020 Senior Bowl

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

The lone Wisconsin Badgers representative in Mobile, Ala., this week, linebacker Zack Baun hopes to impress NFL personnel during 2020 Senior Bowl practices.

Owen Riese -- a graduate assistant at NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater who also writes for SB Nation's Bucky's 5th Quarter and Acme Packing Company -- reported earlier this week that Baun's measurables came in at 6'2.5 and 240 pounds. 

Wisconsin listed Baun at 235 pounds on its 2019 roster. That weight measurement took place before the start of fall camp. 

Be sure to read Owen's work from Day 1 of bowl practices (including some audio from Baun). I hope to break down the Badger's week in a Q&A with the GA and draft analyst by this weekend.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso called out Baun's Tuesday performance along with Michigan's Josh Uche. HoustonTexans.com's John Harris described a particular pass rush move from the Badger edge rusher from that day's work as well. 

Baun led the Badgers with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss during their 10-4 season.

Here are more highlights from Baun's on-field work from tweets from Riese and others in the media from the past two days of work:

Take a look at some of the videos and tweets of Baun from Senior Bowl media availability:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 LB Riley Nowakowski Commits to Wisconsin as Preferred Walk-On

Another player takes on an opportunity to be part of the storied tradition.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 QB Brady Allen Receives Offer No. 5 from Wisconsin

Quick chat with the Hoosier State signal caller.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Discuss Win vs. Nebraska

More interview highlights from the win over the Huskers.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach on 2021 Wisconsin OL Commit Riley Mahlman: A "Matchup Nightmare"

A chat with Lakeville South's head coach about the future Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Nebraska

A trio of takeaways from the home win.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Give us your thoughts on the game in the comments field below!

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin DE J.J. Watt to Host Saturday Night Live

The former Badger gets his shot at hosting one of TV's biggest shows.

Jake Kocorowski

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch the action inside the Kohl Center

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin to learn from Michigan State loss

Some takeaways from a rough road loss to the Spartans.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Michigan State

Follow along and tell us your thoughts on the game in the comments section!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski