The lone Wisconsin Badgers representative in Mobile, Ala., this week, linebacker Zack Baun hopes to impress NFL personnel during 2020 Senior Bowl practices.

Owen Riese -- a graduate assistant at NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater who also writes for SB Nation's Bucky's 5th Quarter and Acme Packing Company -- reported earlier this week that Baun's measurables came in at 6'2.5 and 240 pounds.

Wisconsin listed Baun at 235 pounds on its 2019 roster. That weight measurement took place before the start of fall camp.

Be sure to read Owen's work from Day 1 of bowl practices (including some audio from Baun). I hope to break down the Badger's week in a Q & A with the GA and draft analyst by this weekend.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso called out Baun's Tuesday performance along with Michigan's Josh Uche. HoustonTexans.com's John Harris described a particular pass rush move from the Badger edge rusher from that day's work as well.

Baun led the Badgers with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss during their 10-4 season.

Here are more highlights from Baun's on-field work from tweets from Riese and others in the media from the past two days of work:

Take a look at some of the videos and tweets of Baun from Senior Bowl media availability: