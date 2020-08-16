SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

Reactions to Skyler Bell's Commitment to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Good news came on the recruiting trail for the Badgers on Sunday as Skyler Bell announced that he committed to Wisconsin. The Watertown (CT) The Taft School standout wide receiver declared his decision via Twitter and Instagram.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. On Aug. 7, he announced his final five schools. UW made the cut, along with Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Bell's junior Hudl film boasts that he caught 36 passes for 549 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019. He announced an offer from Wisconsin on April 29, and he confirmed with AllBadgers.com in June that he had previously experienced a virtual visit with the staff as well.

Of course, there were positive vibes across social media from the Wisconsin faithful. Check out plenty of reactions from fellow 2021 (and one 2022) Badgers commits, the coaching staff and even a current quarterback.

Safety Hunter Wohler

Projected Outside Linebacker Ayo Adebogun

Projected Outside Linebacker T.J. Bolllers

Inside Linebacker Jake Chaney

Quarterback Deacon Hill

Wisconsin Recruiting Analyst Jensen Gebhardt

Wisconsin Director of Player Personnel Saeed Khalif

Quarterback Graham Mertz

2022 Safety Braelon Allen

Previous Coverage of Skyler Bell for AllBadgers.com

Stay tuned for more recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com about Bell's commitment

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 WR Skyler Bell Commits to Wisconsin

That's No. 16 for the Badgers for 2021.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 WR Skyler Bell to Announce Commitment Decision on Sunday

Will the Badgers pick up commit No. 16 this weekend?

Jake Kocorowski

Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Candidly Express Emotions to Big Ten 'Postponement'

More from the Badgers seniors on a roller coaster of a week.

Jake Kocorowski

Van Lanen on 'Tape' for NFL: 'I Think I Need More'

More from the redshirt senior left tackle.

Jake Kocorowski

Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell on Potential Spring Football

"Maybe there's a way I could train and do spring ball. Maybe I just do the spring ball and then hopefully the draft gets pushed back. I stay for a whole ‘nother year."

Jake Kocorowski

Two Badgers Seniors on Transfer Talk with Big Ten Football Postponement

"Like even me, I feel a big thing for me it was getting more film out, so I guess that is a viable option for me, but I just can't even fathom doing that."

Jake Kocorowski

Barry Alvarez Discusses Big Ten Postponement, His 'Hollow Feeling'

More from the Wisconsin athletic director and his chat with the media

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Still Projected Highly in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Catching up on more from earlier this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Jack Coan Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Will there be a season? *shrugs* But Jack Coan picks up another honor!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Makes Top 11 for 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

The Badgers are on another top list for a 2021 recruit.

Jake Kocorowski