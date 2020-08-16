Reactions to Skyler Bell's Commitment to Wisconsin

Good news came on the recruiting trail for the Badgers on Sunday as Skyler Bell announced that he committed to Wisconsin. The Watertown (CT) The Taft School standout wide receiver declared his decision via Twitter and Instagram.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. On Aug. 7, he announced his final five schools. UW made the cut, along with Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Bell's junior Hudl film boasts that he caught 36 passes for 549 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019. He announced an offer from Wisconsin on April 29, and he confirmed with AllBadgers.com in June that he had previously experienced a virtual visit with the staff as well.

Of course, there were positive vibes across social media from the Wisconsin faithful. Check out plenty of reactions from fellow 2021 (and one 2022) Badgers commits, the coaching staff and even a current quarterback.

