2021 WR Skyler Bell Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin heads into the work week on a high note on the recruiting trail with the addition of standout wide out.

On Sunday, Skyler Bell announced that he committed to Wisconsin. The standout wide receiver from Watertown, Conn. (The Taft School), declared his decision via social media.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. On Aug. 7, he announced his final five schools. UW made the cut, along with Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Rivals reports 15 offers overall for the prep wide out, which includes the aforementioned handful of programs and other Power Five schools like Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Bell's junior Hudl film boasts that he caught 36 passes for 549 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019. He announced an offer from Wisconsin on April 29, and he confirmed with AllBadgers.com in June that he experienced a virtual visit with the staff as well.

Wisconsin now holds 16 commits for the 2021 class, and Bell is the first projected wide receiver for this group of future Badgers.

