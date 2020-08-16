SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

2021 WR Skyler Bell Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin heads into the work week on a high note on the recruiting trail with the addition of standout wide out.

On Sunday, Skyler Bell announced that he committed to Wisconsin. The standout wide receiver from Watertown, Conn. (The Taft School), declared his decision via social media.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. On Aug. 7, he announced his final five schools. UW made the cut, along with Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Rivals reports 15 offers overall for the prep wide out, which includes the aforementioned handful of programs and other Power Five schools like Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Bell's junior Hudl film boasts that he caught 36 passes for 549 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019. He announced an offer from Wisconsin on April 29, and he confirmed with AllBadgers.com in June that he experienced a virtual visit with the staff as well.

Wisconsin now holds 16 commits for the 2021 class, and Bell is the first projected wide receiver for this group of future Badgers.

Previous Coverage of Skyler Bell for AllBadgers.com

Stay tuned for more recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com about Bell's commitment

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reactions to Skyler Bell's Commitment to Wisconsin

A lot of future Badgers are happy the wide out is joining the class.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 WR Skyler Bell to Announce Commitment Decision on Sunday

Will the Badgers pick up commit No. 16 this weekend?

Jake Kocorowski

Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Candidly Express Emotions to Big Ten 'Postponement'

More from the Badgers seniors on a roller coaster of a week.

Jake Kocorowski

Van Lanen on 'Tape' for NFL: 'I Think I Need More'

More from the redshirt senior left tackle.

Jake Kocorowski

Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell on Potential Spring Football

"Maybe there's a way I could train and do spring ball. Maybe I just do the spring ball and then hopefully the draft gets pushed back. I stay for a whole ‘nother year."

Jake Kocorowski

Two Badgers Seniors on Transfer Talk with Big Ten Football Postponement

"Like even me, I feel a big thing for me it was getting more film out, so I guess that is a viable option for me, but I just can't even fathom doing that."

Jake Kocorowski

Barry Alvarez Discusses Big Ten Postponement, His 'Hollow Feeling'

More from the Wisconsin athletic director and his chat with the media

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Still Projected Highly in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Catching up on more from earlier this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Jack Coan Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Will there be a season? *shrugs* But Jack Coan picks up another honor!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Makes Top 11 for 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

The Badgers are on another top list for a 2021 recruit.

Jake Kocorowski