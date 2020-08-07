AllBadgers
2021 WR Skyler Bell Announces Final 5 Schools, Decision Date

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers remain among a top handful of schools to a 2021 wide receiver.

Skyler Bell declared his top five schools via social media on Friday afternoon. Wisconsin made the cut, along with Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Bell, a Watertown, Conn. (The Taft School), product, also noted in his tweet the date August 16. He confirmed with AllBadgers.com on Friday that will be the day he is committing. 

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. Rivals reports 15 offers overall for the prep wide out, which includes the aforementioned five programs  and other Power Five schools like Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Virginia.

He originally planned on committing on May 20; however, he realized he needed more time.

"It wasn't necessarily that the other schools had offered me," Bell told AllBadgers.com in June. "but I just wanted to make sure I was looking at all the schools and giving them an equal chance and really getting the details and making sure that I’m making the right decision.”

Bell announced an offer from Wisconsin on April 29, and he confirmed that he experienced a virtual visit with the staff previously as well.

Wisconsin still is looking for a projected wide receiver in its 2021 class. There are currently 15 verbal commits for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

Bell's junior Hudl film boasts that he caught 36 passes for 549 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
mjherzalla
mjherzalla

looking forward to see him play

