Will today be the day Wisconsin receives a commitment from a projected wide receiver? We should know in a matter of hours.

On Sunday, Skyler Bell will announce his decision on Instagram. In a tweet last week, he stated he would commit on this day at 12 p.m. ET [Ed. note: This appears to be 11 a.m. CT since he lives in the eastern time zone, though he did not state the specific time zone in his initial tweet].

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. On Aug. 7, he announced is final five schools. UW made the cut, along with Iowa, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Rivals reports 15 offers overall for the prep wide out, which includes the aforementioned handful of programs and other Power Five schools like Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Bell's junior Hudl film boasts that he caught 36 passes for 549 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2019. He announced an offer from Wisconsin on April 29, and he confirmed that he experienced a virtual visit with the staff as well.

As previously mentioned, Wisconsin still is looking for a projected wide receiver in its 2021 class. There are currently 15 verbal commits for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

At the moment, UW's 2021 class currently ranks No. 18 in the nation according the 247Sports composite rankings and No. 19 in the country by both Rivals and ESPN.

Wisconsin's last commit for this recruiting cycle came from cornerback Ricardo Hallman on June 22.

Stay tuned to AllBadgers.com for more recruiting analysis.