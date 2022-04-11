[Watch] Wisconsin spring football: mid-point status report for the defense and special teams

The Wisconsin Badgers defense is replacing the majority of the starters from a year ago.

Here is a video breaking down each position on the defense, and the major news that has come out of the first three weeks of spring practice.

The nine-minute video discusses:

The talent and depth the Badgers have on the defensive line.

The rotation new inside linebacker coach Bill Sheridan is using.

The young names at outside linebacker, and who is emerging.

The transfer cornerbacks and versatility of the group.

The injury to safety Travian Blaylock it's impact on the defense.

Kicker Nate Van Zelst's strong showing in spring camp.

