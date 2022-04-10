[Watch] Wisconsin spring football: mid-point status report for the offense
A video analyzing the first three weeks of spring practices for the Wisconsin Badgers football team on offense.
The Wisconsin Badgers offense has a number of new faces this spring.
Here is a video breaking down each position on the offense, and the major news that has come out of the first three weeks of spring practice.
The nine-minute video discusses:
- Graham Mertz and his progression heading into year three as a starter.
- Julius Davis taking advantage of extra opportunities in the backfield.
- The continued injuries at tight end and the young players taking advantage.
- Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell stand out at WR.
- The battles along the offensive line happening under new o-line coach Bob Bostad.
