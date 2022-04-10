[Watch] Wisconsin spring football: mid-point status report for the offense

The Wisconsin Badgers offense has a number of new faces this spring.

Here is a video breaking down each position on the offense, and the major news that has come out of the first three weeks of spring practice.

The nine-minute video discusses:

Graham Mertz and his progression heading into year three as a starter.

Julius Davis taking advantage of extra opportunities in the backfield.

The continued injuries at tight end and the young players taking advantage.

Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell stand out at WR.

The battles along the offensive line happening under new o-line coach Bob Bostad.

