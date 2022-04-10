Skip to main content

[Watch] Wisconsin spring football: mid-point status report for the offense

A video analyzing the first three weeks of spring practices for the Wisconsin Badgers football team on offense.

The Wisconsin Badgers offense has a number of new faces this spring.

Here is a video breaking down each position on the offense, and the major news that has come out of the first three weeks of spring practice. 

The nine-minute video discusses:

  • Graham Mertz and his progression heading into year three as a starter.
  • Julius Davis taking advantage of extra opportunities in the backfield.
  • The continued injuries at tight end and the young players taking advantage.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell stand out at WR.
  • The battles along the offensive line happening under new o-line coach Bob Bostad.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

 

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during spring practice (credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

[Watch] Wisconsin spring football: mid-point status report for the offense

By Matt Belz6 minutes ago
Bucky Badger (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer a pair of 2023 recruits out of Texas

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during spring practice (credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: head coach Paul Chryst discusses spring practice No. 9

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman (credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

[Watch] Breaking down the Bowman departure, Neath's surgery, and more portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt BelzApr 9, 2022
Lorne Bowman with the Wisconsin Badgers (Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball announces the departure of freshman guard Lorne Bowman

By Matt BelzApr 8, 2022
Caesar Williams celebrates at Camp Randall.
Recruiting

Wisconsin officially announces the signing of seven walk-ons for the 2022 class.

By Matt BelzApr 8, 2022
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh (credit: Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Wisconsin Athletics

Wisconsin athletics: new NIL initiatives emerge for UW athletes this spring

By Matt BelzApr 8, 2022
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: three new wide receiver offers went out on Thursday

By Matt BelzApr 8, 2022