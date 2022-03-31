[Watch] Top three spring position battles on offense for the Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are replacing several starters on offense from a year ago.

Only a week into spring practices, a lot can change between now and kickoff against Illinois State in the fall, but here is a video walking through the top position battles happening this spring for the Badgers.

If you missed the video on the defensive battles from Sunday, you can watch it here.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter