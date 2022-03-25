Wisconsin spring football: Bobby Engram talks about his role with the quarterbacks and the Badgers' offense

The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff looks a little different than it did a year ago at this time. One of the newest staff members, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, spoke with media members on Friday.

The former Biletnikoff winner and NFL assistant talked about his experience through the first week of practice, his new role with the quarterbacks, and the offense in general.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview:

When asked to discuss taking over as quarterbacks coach, despite the majority of his coaching experience being with wide receivers and tight ends, Engram stated, "I've worked with quarterbacks my entire life." Engram also noted that he is working alongside graduate assistant Keller Chryst who previously played the position with Stanford and Tennessee.

It didn't take long for Graham Mertz to come up in the questioning. When asked about his early impressions of his starting quarterback, Engram mentioned that he has been "impressive by his approach" and that Graham is a "sharp player" that is currently in a "great place."

Engram was complimentary of new running backs coach Al Johnson and his ability to teach the game, build relationships with players.

The new offensive coordinator for the Badgers said that he is indeed calling the offensive plays but did acknowledge that it will be a collaborative effort, and he will lean on head coach Paul Chryst.

You can watch the full interview below...