Watch: Breaking down the news from Wisconsin's first spring practice available to the media

A look at the news and notes that stood out from Tuesday's spring practice for the Badgers.

The Wisconsin Badgers participated in their fourth overall spring practice on Tuesday morning. The practice marked the first opportunity for media members to see the 2022 roster in action, and there were several notable revelations. 

While All Badgers was not able to attend, we were able to put social media and collect some of the most vital takeaways from the open practice. 

Check out the five-minute video for the news and additional analysis on what it could mean for the Badgers going forward.

