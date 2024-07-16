T.J. Hockenson begrudgingly predicts Iowa will lose to Wisconsin
T.J. Hockenson doesn't like the Wisconsin Badgers but after being informed that Wisconsin might be pretty good in the second year under head coach Luke Fickell the former Iowa tight end begrudgingly predicted the Badgers to beat his Hawkeyes this coming college football season.
"Dude, we might go 12-0," Hockenson said when first looking at Iowa's 2024 schedule during his Monday appearance on Bussin' With The Boys.
After closer inspection, Hockenson said Ohio State would probably be a "close one" and then he admitted it'll probably be a loss. Then, after predicting Iowa to beat Washington the week after facing the Buckeyes, he got into a back and forth with Will Compton about the Wisconsin matchup.
"I think Wisconsin's going to be tough, man," Compton said. "Are they?" Hockenson replied. "But Fickell, he's now into his second year. I think they'll be tough." Hockenson agreed: "That will be a tough one."
"OK, Wisconsin, I'll take that as an L," Hockenson finally gave in.
That's a big prediction considering the game is at Iowa on Nov. 2. Wisconsin is 49-46-2 all time against Iowa, including 20-26-1 on the road against the Hawkeyes. Last year, Iowa beat Wisconsin in Madison 15-6 and the Hawkeyes won at home 27-10 over the Badgers in 2022.
Overall, Hockenson thinks 10-2 is a fair record prediction for his Hawkeyes.