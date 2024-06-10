Talented tight end recruit commits to Badgers over Big Ten rivals
Indianapolis prep tight end Nizyi Davis committed to Wisconsin Monday after officially visiting the school two weekends ago.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Davis is a tantalizing long-term prospect at the tight end position. He caught 30 passes for 440 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Lawrence Central High School., where he is also a standout basketball player. His strength comes as an outside weapon in the passing attack, using his elite athletic traits.
He chose the Badgers over other top offers from Michigan State, Louisville and Indiana. 247 Sports' composite rankings slot him as the No. 37 tight end and No. 774 overall player in the country in the Class of 2025.
He is the 16th verbal commitment for Wisconsin's growing 2025 recruiting class.
Full 2025 class
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)