Tanner Koziol quickly finds new home after leaving Wisconsin football
Tanner Koziol needed just over a day to decide his next program. After committing to Wisconsin during the winter transfer cycle, Koziol re-entered the portal officially on Wednesday.
By Thursday evening, he had signed with Houston, joining his third team in the past five months.
Koziol, a tight end, was a key piece to the incoming class put together by Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. He failed to attend any of the spring practices, though, promoting reports that he would enter the transfer portal when the spring cycle opened this past Wednesday.
After catching 94 passes for 839 yards with eight touchdowns at Ball State last year, Koziol was regarded as one of the top players in the portal. He was expected to fill a void for the Badgers, but will now try and do that with the Cougars in the Big 12 Conference.