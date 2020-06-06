Over two weeks ago, Terrance Ferguson released his list of top five schools. Auburn, Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Wisconsin all made the cut for the Littleton (CO) Heritage standout.

With the recruiting dead period extended through the end of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferguson has not been able to take any official visits. However, he has been taking his time in getting to know those top handful of programs.

According to Ferguson, that has included taking virtual visits to four of the five -- Auburn, USC, Oregon and Wisconsin. Those experiences were previously reported by 247Sports.

"It's cool to see the schools," Ferguson told AllBadgers.com on Friday night. "They really do a good job of kind of showing you everything and the best they can do just off of a video, or if it's a coach walking through the campus and everything.

"They've been cool and a pretty cool experience actually."

Ferguson said that he participated in the the Trojans' and the Ducks' virtual visits around a month-and-a-half ago, and he took part in the Tigers' version about a month ago as well.

The Badgers were the most recent, as he recalled it took place about two weeks ago. With the virtual visit with UW, he and his father spoke with tight ends coach Mickey Turner and director of player personnel Saeed Khalif.

According to Ferguson, the staff showed the prep standout the locker room, Camp Randall Stadium, the trophy room, and the student-athlete center. They also played videos of what was on campus, along with some highlights as well.

When asked what the Badgers showed him in particular and what stood out to him, he stated the campus, "and they really emphasized how big like everyone is on it."

"Everyone that has been to the Wisconsin campus and Madison has said it's one of the best campuses in college football altogether," Ferguson said. "Just the atmosphere, the people, just kind of really that was a big thing I think was seeing about how a lot of people have said how good Madison is."

According to Ferguson's junior Hudl film, he caught 54 passes for 929 yards with 11 receiving touchdowns. Wisconsin looks at the prep standout, who is listed at 6'5 and 220 pounds, as a tight end that can be utilized in a variety of ways.

"They think I can create a bunch of mismatches with my length and speed and being able to do some of the things I do by being able to flex out," Ferguson said. "Then playing in the slot and hand in the dirt, so they just kind of want to move me around as much as possible."

One of the reasons why Ferguson holds UW in his top handful of programs is due to the relationship has been built and developed with Turner.

Ferguson stated he thinks the Badgers assistant is "a great guy" who knows how to develop talent on the field and as a person.

"My dad built a really good relationship with him as well, being on his favorite coaches," Ferguson said. "Then just the way the Badgers use the tight end and flexing them out moving all around and producing good tight ends always. I think that's been a big draw for me."

After the conversation with AllBadgers.com on Friday evening, Ferguson tweeted a video showing all five schools' caps with the caption, "Soon!!!"

"Originally, I wanted to be committed before the season. I still am shooting for that," Ferguson said. "I know the officials probably won't come then so I think I'm mainly going to have to make a decision off of what I've learned right now, because I do want to be done before this season. So I would say within the next month or so I think I want to be committed."

Where does Wisconsin stand among the top five as of Friday night?

"I feel like they're definitely, top three, top two really," Ferguson said. "I really like them and Coach Turner, and I feel like there's a good opportunity for me to develop as a tight end and as a man.

"I definitely really like the school."

Check back later this weekend for an article on Ferguson discussing all of his top five schools.