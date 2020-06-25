2021 Wisconsin TE Target Terrance Ferguson Commits to Oregon

On Thursday, 2021 projected tight end Terrance Ferguson announced via Instagram Live that he committed to Oregon.

The Littleton (CO) Heritage standout lists himself as a wide receiver and tight end on both his Twitter and Hudl profiles, though both 247Sports and Rivals designate him at the latter position. His junior highlights boast a college football prospect who caught 54 receptions for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

247Sports composite rankings, ESPN and Rivals rate Ferguson as a four-star recruit. Rivals rates him the highest among the three recruiting services as the No. 153 player in the nation and No. 7 tight end in the country for the 2021 class.

247Sports reports 28 offers currently for Ferguson. On May 22, he dropped his top five programs, and UW made the cut alongside Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee and USC. That was down from a top 10 list released in late March that included Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, Arizona State and Texas A & M.

Who could Wisconsin look to next at the position if it wanted to add one more tight end to the 2021 class? One could be another prospect from Colorado in Gunnar Helm, whom Rivals rates as a four-star recruit.

Helm, a Greenwood Village (CO) Cherry Creek product, listed the Badgers among his top 14 schools in May, and he announced on June 24 that he would visit campus on Thursday.

Though the recruiting dead period has been extended through Aug. 31, recruits can go on-campus at this time to visit schools on their own with their families. However, there can be no in-person interaction with any of the coaching or recruiting staff.