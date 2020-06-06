2021 Four-Star TE Terrance Ferguson Discusses Top 5 Programs

A couple of weeks ago, 2021 tight end Terrance Ferguson released his top five programs. Auburn, Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Wisconsin all made the cut for the Littleton (CO) Heritage standout.

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals, AllBadgers.com asked Ferguson on Friday night about the teams and what made him add each to his list of top schools.

Auburn

Auburn's new offensive coordinator, Chad Morris, was the first to offer Ferguson when he was the head coach at Arkansas, "so he's always kind of been near and dear to my heart."

The tight end stated how Morris has had a good reputation with that position group, and he also called out the prominence of the SEC and playing against some of the best players in the nation.

"He's going to be calling the offense there so I feel like they're just going to change and the tight end's going to be utilized," Ferguson said.

"They don't really have as many tight ends on the depth chart right now so it's a good chance to play early."

Tennessee

Like the Tigers, Ferguson stated it is a "big draw" to have the opportunity to play in the SEC for the Volunteers. He also pointed to the coaches who lead the program.

"I kind of fell in love with their coaching staff all the way through really," Ferguson said.

Oregon

When discussing the Ducks, Ferguson complimented head coach Mario Cristobal as "a great guy" and discussed how he reaches out to talk not just about the game of football but family.

"Also the whole coaching staff, I'd say I built a pretty good relationship with where I talk to them on a daily basis," Ferguson said. "I feel like they're a really big family out there. Then (offensive coordinator) Coach (Joe) Morehead as well. He's had some productive tight ends in the past, and I feel like his offense does feature the tight end as well."

USC

Another Pac-12 program in the mix, Ferguson discussed going out to the West Coast.

"I'll tell you a big thing with there would be going to L.A. and kind of having that big city to network myself after football and during, now with the new NCAA rules," Ferguson said. "I feel like that's a big thing."

"I built pretty good relationships with the whole coaching staff. Then they kind of want to use me more as a bigger receiver, so that'd be interesting to me."

Wisconsin

One of the reasons why Ferguson holds UW in his top handful of programs is due to the relationship has been built and developed with tight ends coach Mickey Turner. The prep standout stated he thinks the Badgers assistant is "a great guy" who knows how to develop talent on the field and as a person.

"My dad built a really good relationship with him as well, being one of his favorite coaches," Ferguson said. "Then just the way the Badgers use the tight end and flexing them out, moving them all around and producing good tight ends always. I think that's been a big draw for me."

After the conversation with AllBadgers.com on Friday evening, Ferguson tweeted a video showing all five schools' caps with the caption, "Soon!!!"

He discussed his decision timeline during the interview, which could be coming down the road.

"Originally, I wanted to be committed before the season. I still am shooting for that," Ferguson said. "I know the officials probably won't come then so I think I'm mainly going to have to make a decision off of what I've learned right now, because I do want to be done before this season. So I would say within the next month or so I think I want to be committed."