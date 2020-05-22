Early Friday afternoon brought more good news on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin, as 2021 recruit Terrance Ferguson announced his top five programs. UW made the cut, along with Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee and USC.

That is down from a top 10 list released in late March that included Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, Arizona State and Texas A & M.

Ferguson, from Littleton, Colo. (Heritage), lists himself as a wide receiver and tight end on both his Twitter and Hudl profiles, though both 247Sports and Rivals designate him at the latter position. In his junior highlights seen below, he boasts catching 54 receptions for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

247Sports composite rankings and Rivals rate Ferguson as a four-star prospect. The former recruiting service reports 28 offers currently for the Colorado native. Along with his top 10, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State are among other programs to present opportunities to play at the next level.

Wisconsin does not currently have a verbal commitment at tight end for its class of 2021. However in the past two recruiting cycles, the Badgers have taken two signees at that position (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020).

