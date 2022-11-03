Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 10 vs. Maryland

Coming off a bye week, the Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 B1G) enter this week looking to get above .500 for the first time since mid-September. Standing in their way is a tough matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (6-2 overall, 3-2 B1G), who come to town for an 11 a.m. CST kickoff inside Camp Randall Stadium.

There is plenty on the line for both teams, as Wisconsin is looking to move a game closer to bowl eligibility, while the Terrapins are hoping to maintain their current position as the No. 3 team in the Big Ten East standings.

With that in mind, here is a look at three key questions for the Badgers, heading into Saturday's contest.

Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw and Ricardo Hallman look on as Michigan State celebrates a touchdown. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Can Wisconsin avoid costly penalties?

Wisconsin has been one of the most penalized teams in college football this season. The Badgers rank outside the top 100 in the FBS for penalties per game and penalty yardage per game and have averaged 8.5 penalties in their four losses.

Going up against Maryland this weekend, who is also one of the more undisciplined teams in the country with penalties, it will be imperative for Wisconsin to play a clean game.

On offense, most penalties have come on the offensive line. Maryland has a tough run defense, meaning that Graham Mertz will likely need to throw the ball on Saturday to win. It is up to the offensive line to protect Mertz while avoiding some of the backbreaking penalties that have hurt Wisconsin at times.

On defense, Wisconsin's secondary has struggled with pass-interference penalties at times this season. Maryland has an explosive group of wide receivers and one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. The Terrapins want to throw the ball down the field on Saturday, putting extra pressure on the Badgers' defensive secondary to play well.

In a game where the two teams are fairly even in many areas, mistakes could play a key role. We will see if the Badgers can execute this weekend and avoid costly penalties.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz looking for an open receiver while moving outside the pocket against Purdue. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Can Wisconsin keep its first-down mojo?

Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram has called more passing plays on first down in two of the past three games, and quarterback Graham Mertz has found success with defenses expecting the run.

Against Northwestern, Mertz was 8-of-10 for 79 yards and threw two touchdowns on first downs. More recently, Mertz was 5-for-5 with 81 yards and a touchdown against Purdue in the first half when throwing the ball on first down.

When asked about throwing the ball more on first down, Mertz had this to say following the Purdue win:

"I'd say we are just keeping them [defenses] honest. You can't get load the box on us anymore, and if you want to, we will air it out. If you want to drop into coverage, we have the best running back in the country running at you."

The Badgers went away from that trend in the loss to Michigan State, and as a result, the offense stalled in the early second half. It will be important for Bobby Engram to continue to mix in pass plays on early downs against Maryland this weekend. Not only has it been successful lately for the Badgers, but it also helps set an aggressive tone that the team can feed off of on offense. Running back Braelon Allen is still a weapon that needs as many touches as possible, but the returns on passing on early downs can't be ignored and it helps keep the defense from keying on the run.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates a sack against Washington State. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

How much will Hunter Wohler, Riley Mahlman, Nick Herbig, and Hayden Rucci play on Saturday?

Injuries have been a key talking point over the past two weeks for the Wisconsin Badgers. Coming off a bye week in which the focus was getting healthy, several notable players came off the injury report ahead of this Saturday's game against Maryland.

While having multiple players come off the injury report is nice to see for the Badgers, there is still some uncertainty about how much playing time those contributors will see this weekend.

After missing six-straight games with a knee injury, right tackle Riley Mahlman saw snaps against Purdue as a blocking tight end, allowing him to ease back into playing shape. Following the bye week, will the team's opening-game starter at right tackle return to the starting lineup this weekend? Or does Bob Bostad run with Trey Wedig, who has started the past few games for the Badgers in Mahlman's place?

At tight end, Wisconsin has had a swath of injuries hit them this season. Is this the week that Hayden Rucci returns? One of Wisconsin's top two tight ends to begin the season, Rucci was having the best season of his career before leaving the Illinois game with an injury. His abilities as a blocker and pass-catcher would definitely be helpful for the offense, but his status is still somewhat questionable.

Then there is safety Hunter Wohler, who has not played since the opener against Illinois State. The sophomore starter is one of Wisconsin's top young defensive players, and he has slowly been working his way back into playing shape behind the scenes. Jim Leonhard told reporters that Wohler will play this weekend, but that does not necessarily mean he will start with how well Kamo'i Latu has played this season.

Lastly, outside linebacker Nick Herbig leads the Big Ten in sacks despite missing the Purdue game two weeks ago with an apparent knee injury. While he is expected to play against Maryland, it will be interesting to see if he subs out more to stay fresh or if he is on a pitch count on Saturday. Herbig is arguably Wisconsin's top player in the front seven and is a dynamic playmaker when healthy.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.