AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Reactions to Commitment of 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a key commitment for its 2021 class on Thursday when projected outside linebacker T.J. Bollers announced his decision to play for Paul Chryst's football program.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bollers as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite rankings designate the Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek Amana product as the No. 147 player overall and No. 8 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

Rivals ranks him the highest out of the three aforementioned recruiting services as the No. 98 player in the country. It also reports 21 offers for the Hawkeye State standout which includes Power Five opportunities from Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Of course, many class of 2021 Badgers were very happy with the news, as seen below:

QB Deacon Hill

OLB Darryl Peterson

Safety Hunter Wohler

ILB Jake Chaney

ILB Bryan Sanborn

OL Riley Mahlman

RB Loyal Crawford

OLB Ayo Adebogun

DL Mike Jarvis

Even an uncommitted 2021 recruit, South Florida cornerback Ricardo Hallman, tweeted his congratulations to Bollers.

Hallman recently experienced a "virtual" visit to Wisconsin, and he told AllBadgers.com a couple of weeks ago that the Badgers are "definitely at the top of my list." He is a four-star recruit and the No. 28 cornerback in the 2021 class according to Rivals.

Wisconsin now boasts 14 commitments for the class of 2021. Bollers joins Hill, Wohler, Peterson, Crawford, Adebogun, Chaney, Sanborn, Mahlman, Jarvis, Jack Pugh, J.P. Benzschawel, Jackson Acker, Antwan Roberts as those currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

More T.J. Bollers Commitment Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach on T.J. Bollers: "He's the Hardest-Working Kid We Got"

A chat with the Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek-Amana head coach and what Bollers can bring to UW with his physical gifts combined with his motor.

Jake Kocorowski

Scouting Profile: 2021 Wisconsin OLB Commit T.J. Bollers

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. breaks down the newest Badger's junior film.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 OLB T.J. Bollers Commits to Wisconsin

A four-star standout jumps across state lines to join the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Announced as Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

Congrats to the three-time All-American!

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Replacing Two Key Wisconsin Linebackers

A lot of defensive starters return, but UW will have to replace two key 'backers.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time

Got questions that are Wisconsin-related? I'll do my best to answer them.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Petition Created by Former Badgers Calls On UW 'to Actively Work to Dismantle Racism Within Our Athletic Community and Greater Nation'; Barry Alvarez Releases Statement

Nearly 1,800 signatures have been recorded since Monday.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Announces Jonathan Taylor, Dana Rettke as Athletes of the Year

Read more about the dynamic duo of Badgers who deserve the accolade.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin Standout Ethan Happ to Play for Team Hines in TBT

Happ is another former UW player ready to suit up for this tournament.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 DL

The Badgers look inside "The Hoosier State" for their latest offer.

Jake Kocorowski