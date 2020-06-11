Reactions to Commitment of 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a key commitment for its 2021 class on Thursday when projected outside linebacker T.J. Bollers announced his decision to play for Paul Chryst's football program.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bollers as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite rankings designate the Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek Amana product as the No. 147 player overall and No. 8 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

Rivals ranks him the highest out of the three aforementioned recruiting services as the No. 98 player in the country. It also reports 21 offers for the Hawkeye State standout which includes Power Five opportunities from Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Texas A & M.

Of course, many class of 2021 Badgers were very happy with the news, as seen below:

QB Deacon Hill

OLB Darryl Peterson

Safety Hunter Wohler

ILB Jake Chaney

ILB Bryan Sanborn

OL Riley Mahlman

RB Loyal Crawford

OLB Ayo Adebogun

DL Mike Jarvis

Even an uncommitted 2021 recruit, South Florida cornerback Ricardo Hallman, tweeted his congratulations to Bollers.

Hallman recently experienced a "virtual" visit to Wisconsin, and he told AllBadgers.com a couple of weeks ago that the Badgers are "definitely at the top of my list." He is a four-star recruit and the No. 28 cornerback in the 2021 class according to Rivals.

Wisconsin now boasts 14 commitments for the class of 2021. Bollers joins Hill, Wohler, Peterson, Crawford, Adebogun, Chaney, Sanborn, Mahlman, Jarvis, Jack Pugh, J.P. Benzschawel, Jackson Acker, Antwan Roberts as those currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

