2021 OLB T.J. Bollers Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

The recruiting success for the Wisconsin football program continues, as it received a verbal commitment from 2021 projected outside linebacker T.J. Bollers on Thursday.

Bollers announced his decision via social media. 

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bollers as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite rankings designate the Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek Amana product as the No. 147 player overall and No. 8 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

Rivals ranks him the highest out of the three recruiting services as the No. 98 player in the country. It also reports 21 offers for the Badgers, which includes Power Five opportunities from Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Bollers confirmed with AllBadgers.com earlier in the spring that Wisconsin is looking at him as an outside linebacker. He has visited UW four times, which included camping at UW and taking in 2019 home games against Michigan and Iowa. 

On March 1 of this year, the program held its second junior day event, and the Hawkeye State standout again took in Madison. That was also attended by tight end Jack Pugh and fellow projected outside linebacker Darryl Peterson. Both of those players have also committed to the Badgers in the past month.

Wisconsin now boasts 14 commitments for the class of 2021. Bollers joins Pugh, Peterson, J.P. Benzschawel, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Riley Mahlman, Ayo Adebogun, Hunter Wohler, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney, Antwan Roberts, and Mike Jarvis as those currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Bollers's commitment from AllBadgers.com!

