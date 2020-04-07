AllBadgers
Four-Star 2021 Standout T.J. Bollers Releases "Top 6"

Jake Kocorowski

On Tuesday afternoon, another 2021 standout in T.J. Bollers released his list of top programs.

Wisconsin made the cut along with Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Alabama and Cal for the Tiffin, Ia. (Clear Creek-Amana High School), product.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate Bollers as a four-star recruit. 247Sports' composite rankings rate him as the No. 140 player overall in the class of 2021. Rivals grades him higher as the No. 97 recruit in the country for the next recruiting cycle.

Along with the top six schools, Rivals also reports 19 offers in all for Bollers. Those include opportunities from Texas A&M, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Washington.

Last month, Bollers tweeted that he attended Wisconsin's March 1 junior day. The social media post also included pictures with head coach Paul Chryst and outside linebackers coach Bobby April III. AllBadgers.com has followed up with Bollers to confirm which position he is being recruited for.

Wisconsin currently holds nine verbal commitments for the class of 2021. On the defensive side of the ball for that particular recruiting cycle, the Badgers have current pledges from Hunter Wohler (safety) Ayo Adebogun (outside linebacker), Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney (inside linebacker).

