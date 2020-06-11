Scouting Profile: 2021 Wisconsin OLB Commit T.J. Bollers

Wisconsin's class of 2021 continues to grow impressively with the addition of outside linebacker T.J. Bollers on Thursday afternoon.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bollers as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite rankings designate the Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek Amana product as the No. 147 player overall and No. 8 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

Rivals ranks him the highest out of the three recruiting services as the No. 98 player in the country. It also reports 21 offers for the Badgers, which includes Power Five opportunities from Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Texas A & M.

Bollers confirmed with AllBadgers.com earlier in the spring that Wisconsin projects him as an outside linebacker. Helping us breakdown Bollers's junior Hudl film -- which includes highlights of him playing on offense -- and just what he could bring to UW is John Garcia Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting: