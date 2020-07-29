Former Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt Makes NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Network continued its unveiling of the Top 100 Players of 2020, and another Watt made the list.

T.J. Watt, the former Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker turned Pittsburgh Steelers standout, found himself on the list at No. 25.

NFL.com's profile of Watt shows a 'backer that registered 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. For that effort and those subsequent results, the Associated Press (AP) named him as a 2019 first-team All-Pro. That was as an edge rusher, however, as he also received a second-team nod as a linebacker.

In three years in Pittsburgh, Watt has played in 47 games and recorded 34.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. He was a first-round selection by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Next season, he will be joined by one of his brothers, fullback Derek Watt, in playing for the AFC North franchise.

Watt's 2016 season for Wisconsin boosted him up the draft boards, similar in fashion to former UW left tackle Ryan Ramczyk. The youngest of the Watt brothers recorded a team-leading 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries that year.

He claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with first-team and second-team All-America selections by various publications.

His oldest brother, J.J. Watt, also made the list at No. 45, which was announced on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Ramcyzk, who now plays on the offensive line for the New Orleans saints, checked in at No. 82 on the network's Top 100 Players of 2020.

