AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt Makes NFL Top 100 List

Jake Kocorowski

The NFL Network continued its unveiling of the Top 100 Players of 2020, and another Watt made the list.

T.J. Watt, the former Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker turned Pittsburgh Steelers standout, found himself on the list at No. 25.

NFL.com's profile of Watt shows a 'backer that registered 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. For that effort and those subsequent results, the Associated Press (AP) named him as a 2019 first-team All-Pro. That was as an edge rusher, however, as he also received a second-team nod as a linebacker. 

In three years in Pittsburgh, Watt has played in 47 games and recorded 34.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. He was a first-round selection by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Next season, he will be joined by one of his brothers, fullback Derek Watt, in playing for the AFC North franchise.

Watt's 2016 season for Wisconsin boosted him up the draft boards, similar in fashion to former UW left tackle Ryan Ramczyk. The youngest of the Watt brothers recorded a team-leading 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries that year. 

He claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with first-team and second-team All-America selections by various publications.

His oldest brother, J.J. Watt, also made the list at No. 45, which was announced on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Ramcyzk, who now plays on the offensive line for the New Orleans saints, checked in at No. 82 on the network's Top 100 Players of 2020. 

Will more Badgers be added to the list coming up? Tune in for more throughout the week on AllBadgers.com. 

Also, follow along with all of our coverage on Twitter and Facebook -- updates, analysis, and much more!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Prospect Jerry Cross Commits to Penn State

Wisconsin misses out on one of six key in-state targets for the 2022 class.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 In-State Standout to Announce Commitment on Tuesday

The Milwaukee native plans on declaring his decision later today.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin DL J.J. Watt Named to NFL Top 100 List

More respect for one of the game's most feared defensive players.

Jake Kocorowski

New Orleans Saints Sign Former Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

The former UW standout 'backer inks his new deal.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 TE Gunnar Helm Commits to Texas

Another tight end target off the board for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 TE Announces Commitment Day

The Colorado native will declare where he will play college football early this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin Lineman Ryan Ramczyk Makes NFL Top 100 List

The standout lineman who initially walked on to the program earns a nod.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 26

As we head towards August, a quick update on where the Badgers stand for the upcoming recruiting cycle

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: July 26

National news, along with all the insights from the Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Big 12!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Interviews with recruits, a top list, a basketball offer and more!

Jake Kocorowski