Top 2025 LB recruit scheduled to visit Badgers this weekend
Four-star 2025 linebacker Mason Posa has scheduled an official visit with Wisconsin for this Friday, May 31.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Posa is the No. 154 upcoming senior in the country according to 247sports. He has four other official visits that have taken place or scheduled for the future, including Texas A&M (June 21), Oregon (June 7), Arizona (April 19) and Oklahoma State (April 12).
He unofficially visited Wisconsin earlier this month and called it "One of the best [visits] I've ever been on. They helped themselves a lot — big time,” according to a 247sports story.
The Badgers currently have 11 players verbally committed to their 2025 class, but Posa would be the highest-ranked recruit. They currently have a consensus top-20 class according to most recruiting sites, but a player like him would bolster their standing amongst the best classes in the Big Ten.
Posa's visit is expected to begin Friday and last through the weekend. The Badgers currently have three linebackers verbally committed for 2025, but talent sometimes outweighs need.