Former Wisconsin OL Travis Frederick Retires from NFL

On Monday evening, former Wisconsin offensive lineman Travis Frederick announced on social media that he was retiring from the NFL.

Frederick played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys after owner Jerry Jones and his organization selected him with the 31st overall pick in the first round in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The former Badger interior lineman carved out quite the professional career in "The Lone Star State." Though missing all of the 2018 season due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, he has played in 96 games (all starts) in the other six years in the league. He also has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times as a member of the NFC East franchise.

In 2016, Frederick signed a six-year, $56.4 million contract according to Rand Getlin and Ian Rapoport. The report stated that at the time, he would have been the highest-paid center in the league.

Read Frederick's full announcement from his tweet here:

At UW, he played both guard and center before foregoing his final year. The Sharon, Wis., native claimed consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2011 and first-team all-conference accolades by the media in his final year as a Badger in 2012.

