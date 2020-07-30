AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Offers 2023 Georgia Commit Treyaun Webb

Jake Kocorowski

While Wisconsin continues to finish its 2021 class and build on the 2022 edition, a 2023 standout stated that he received an opportunity from the football program on Thursday.

Treyaun Webb announced via social media that Wisconsin has offered him.

Though technically unranked by 247Sports and Rivals, both recruiting services report 35 offers already. Particular Power Five powerhouses that have provided opportunities to play at the next level include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.

However on Nov. 12, 2019, Webb announced that he committed to head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

A Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy), standout, Webb's Hudl profile lists him as a 6'0, 190-pound running back/cornerback. Both Rivals and 247Sports project him as an athlete.

Follow AllBadgers.com on Twitter and Facebook for updates, analysis and more!

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson Makes NFL Top 100 List

A list of top players in the league includes the former Badger QB as a top-five standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt Makes NFL Top 100 List

The second Watt brother to make the list.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Prospect Jerry Cross Commits to Penn State

Wisconsin misses out on one of six key in-state targets for the 2022 class.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 In-State Standout to Announce Commitment on Tuesday

The Milwaukee native plans on declaring his decision later today.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin DL J.J. Watt Named to NFL Top 100 List

More respect for one of the game's most feared defensive players.

Jake Kocorowski

New Orleans Saints Sign Former Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

The former UW standout 'backer inks his new deal.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 TE Gunnar Helm Commits to Texas

Another tight end target off the board for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 TE Announces Commitment Day

The Colorado native will declare where he will play college football early this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin Lineman Ryan Ramczyk Makes NFL Top 100 List

The standout lineman who initially walked on to the program earns a nod.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 26

As we head towards August, a quick update on where the Badgers stand for the upcoming recruiting cycle

Jake Kocorowski