While Wisconsin continues to finish its 2021 class and build on the 2022 edition, a 2023 standout stated that he received an opportunity from the football program on Thursday.

Treyaun Webb announced via social media that Wisconsin has offered him.

Though technically unranked by 247Sports and Rivals, both recruiting services report 35 offers already. Particular Power Five powerhouses that have provided opportunities to play at the next level include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.

However on Nov. 12, 2019, Webb announced that he committed to head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

A Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy), standout, Webb's Hudl profile lists him as a 6'0, 190-pound running back/cornerback. Both Rivals and 247Sports project him as an athlete.

