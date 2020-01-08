AllBadgers
Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jake Kocorowski

One of the most decorated centers in Wisconsin history will move on to the next level, as redshirt junior Tyler Biadasz declared for the 2020 NFL draft on Wednesday.

"It means the world to me to play in such a great atmosphere like Wisconsin," Biadasz said in his social media message. "The last three years have been more than a dream. They've been very touching in my heart, and they've been really special to me.  It's hard to say goodbye to such a great program like Wisconsin and for all the experiences with so many great people here. With that said, I've decided to declare for the NFL draft."

Biadasz started 41 consecutive games for Wisconsin between the 2017-19 seasons, and in the past two years, he claimed consensus first-team, All-Big Ten honors.

During his 2019 campaign that saw Wisconsin go 10-4 and reach its 10th Rose Bowl, Biadasz was named the program's first recipient of the Rimington Trophy, given each year to the nation's top center. He also was recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American. 

With the help of Biadasz, Wisconsin's ground game averaged 233.1 yards last season, 273.4 in 2018 and 222.9 in 2017. The offensive line has also allowed just 65 total sacks in the three years the Amherst, Wis., native has anchored it, including 20 in 2019.

Biadasz joins running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus as Badgers who declared early for the 2020 NFL draft.

