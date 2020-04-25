Tyler Biadasz continues a long line of Wisconsin offensive linemen to play on Sundays as he will now suit up for the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFC East organization selected Biadasz with the No. 146 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

After emerging on the field as a redshirt freshman, Tyler Biadasz locked down the center position for Wisconsin in starting 41 consecutive games between 2017-19. The Amherst, Wis., native finished his time in Madison as a two-time consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.

In his three years as starting center, Wisconsin averaged 222.9, 273.4 and 233.1 rushing yards per game -- helping Jonathan Taylor cement himself as one of the program's best running backs. In his final season, Biadasz claimed the 2019 Rimington Trophy and unanimous first-team All-American honors.

He eventually declared for the NFL Draft in January, and was invited to the league's scouting combine. However, he would not participate in the event as he told reporters in Indianapolis that he had arthroscopic surgery on his AC joint.

Biadasz joins Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun as Wisconsin players who have been selected in this year. He also joins these former Badgers as those who have been selected in the NFL Draft since 2011:

Gabe Carimi (first round by the Chicago Bears in 2011)

John Moffitt (third round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011)

Bill Nagy (seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011)

Kevin Zeitler (first round by Cincinnati Bengals in 2012)

Peter Konz (second round by Atlanta Falcons in 2012)

Travis Frederick (first round by Dallas Cowboys in 2013)

Rick Wagner (fifth round by Baltimore Ravens in 2013)

Rob Havenstein (second round by St. Louis Rams in 2015)

Ryan Ramczyk (first round by New Orleans Saints in 2017)

Michael Deiter (third round by Miami Dolphins in 2019)

David Edwards (fifth round by Los Angeles Rams in 2019)

Biadasz now heads to Dallas, which will have to replace Frederick, who retired from the NFL earlier this year.

