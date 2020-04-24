NFL Draft: Tyler Biadasz Scouting Report

As the 2020 NFL Draft approaches this week, AllBadgers.com will unveil its scouting reports/draft profiles of Badgers who could hear their names called this upcoming weekend. On Friday, we look at a center that anchored the offensive line for the last three seasons.

After emerging on the field as a redshirt freshman, Tyler Biadasz locked down the center position for 41 consecutive games as a Badger. As he helped Wisconsin run over opponents the last three years, the Amherst, Wis., native claimed all-conference and All-American honors along the way.

Though Biadasz was not able to perform drills at the NFL Scouting Combine -- as he told reporters in Indianapolis that he had his AC joint scoped earlier this year -- he is line to be another yet UW lineman that will make an impact on Sundays.

Measurables

Height: 6'4

Weight: 314 pounds

*According to NFL.com's Draft Profile; did not participate in combine

Accolades

Unanimous first-team All-American in 2019

2019 Rimington Trophy winner

Two-time consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection

Invited to 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Rushing Yards per Game by Wisconsin from 2017-2019

2017: 222.9

2018: 273.4

2019: 233.1

Strengths

To start, Biadasz demonstrated his football intelligence early on as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and continued to develop his leadership over time, eventually becoming one of Wisconsin's team captains last year.

In all three seasons as a starter in Madison, Biadasz's abilities in the run game helped open up holes for two-time Doak Walker Award winner and fellow unanimous first-team All-American Jonathan Taylor. The offense consistently found success in its rushing attack, averaging at least 222 yards per game each year.

From Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson:

"I think he's better as a run blocker than a pass blocker, but scheme-diverse. Might not have been as good in 2019 as he was in 2018 and before, but great leader. Obviously won the Rimington award, but I think part of that was based on that just his overall production over three years. Really consistent, really productive. Obviously, the Badgers have one of the best running attacks, rushing attacks in the country and he's at the center of that, literally."

Areas to Watch

Biadasz should ace any interview with teams. However, he did not participate in the combine due to the reported shoulder procedure, so it will be worth watching if that affects where he lands this weekend. In an interview with UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas in late March, the lineman said the following about that particular body part:

"I'm pretty dang close to 100 percent right now. I feel pretty good. Especially with all the nutrition and flexibility workouts and everything since January. "My hips feel really great and I feel a lot more flexible. Getting my shoulder done was a minor thing. I've definitely transformed my body the last year-and-a-half."

If scouts and personnel have watched his film, and of course they have, they should very well know what he is a capable of, especially when healthy.

