NFL Draft: Tyler Biadasz Listed Among Best Available for Day 3

Jonathan Taylor and Zack Baun heard their names called on Friday night. Now into Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, where will Tyler Biadasz, Quintez Cephus and Chris Orr wind up?

Biadasz, Cephus and Orr -- three major contributors to Wisconsin's Big Ten West championship and Rose Bowl run in 2019 -- all could make an impact on an NFL roster down the line.

The draft continues starting today at 11 a.m. CT, and after Day 2 concluded, analysts wrote about which players are the best available heading into the final day of the annual extravaganza.

That being said, Biadasz is near the top on some.

Sports Illustrated

Kevin Hanson unveiled his list, and he believes Biadasz -- the 2019 Rimington Trophy winner and unanimous first-team All-American -- as the No. 10 prospect remaining.

Sixty-three spots later, he designates Cephus at No. 73 and Orr sits at No. 143.

USA TODAY's DraftWire

Luke Easterling, who also writes for Sports Illustrated's Tampa Bay channel, AllBucs.com, does not necessarily show designated numerical rankings in his latest article. However, he acknowledges Biadasz, Cephus and Orr (with pictures too!)

CBSSports.com

In his top 25 of available draftees, Josh Edwards ranks Biadasz third.

SB Nation

With Dan Kadar initially had Biadasz as his No. 107 player in his top prospect board overall, but with those selected in the first two days, he now would be the No. 19 best available. The longtime SB Nation draft analyst also had Cephus at No. 168 before the draft (which would be No. 72 now).