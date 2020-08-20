Well, AllBadgers.com does not necessarily have fall camp to cover at the moment, or really any Wisconsin fall sports. That being said, it is worth going around the National Football League to check out exactly what is going on with those former Badgers who are playing at the next level.

Here's just a sampling from our Sports Illustrated team sites:

Vince Biegel/Andrew Van Ginkel, Miami Dolphins

AllBadgers.com already wrote about Biegel confirming his torn Achilles injury and the Dolphins placing him on injured reserve earlier this week. Best wishes to the Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., native on his journey back to recovery.

Also check out the article from AllDolphins.com's Alain Poupart's discussing how the AFC East organization could potentially rely on another fellow former Badger in Van Ginkel with the key loss.

T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Could the former Badger 'backer turned 2018 undrafted free agent eventually work his way in as a starter for the NFC East franchise?

From EagleMaven's Ed Kracz: "It appears Edwards will be given a shot to build on the limited defensive reps he got last season as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin."

Read more about the former Wisconsin standout, along with some quotes from one of the program's best tacklers, here.

Quintez Cephus, Detroit Lions

One of AllLions.com's takeaways from Wednesday's practice included some praise for the former Wisconsin wide out turned sixth-round draft pick. That included one play against a former, familiar Ohio State cornerback.

In back-to-back days, Cephus -- the first of two fifth-round picks made by the Lions this past April -- made some nice plays. On Tuesday, he was able to catch a touchdown in 11-on-11 competition, and even got the best of Detroit's 2020 first-round pick Jeff Okudah on a couple of other occasions in one-on-ones.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Many have already seen the Colts' recent video of the two-time Doak Walker Award winner, but here it is again:

On Tuesday, AllColts.com's Phillip B. Wilson wrote about Taylor and his start to camp (and him knocking over a defender), along with another post about how the legendary Wisconsin back was "smiling" at practice.

Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

The former teammates are down in "The Big Easy." On Aug. 16, the Saints News Network published an article about Ramczyk's time with reporters, along with listing the former Wisconsin walk-on turned All-American left tackle at No. 6 on their Top 25 list.

Kevin Zeitler, New York Giants

Giants Country discusses the NFC East franchise's offensive line, one that features the former Badger standout.

On Aug. 15, Jackson Thompson also discussed the team's outside linebackers -- and of course teaching that group is former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema.