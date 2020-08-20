Former Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel Confirms Torn Achilles Injury

A day after reports surfaced, former Wisconsin and current Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel confirmed his Achilles injury via social media on Wednesday. A couple of hours earlier, the organization officially placed him on injured reserve.

The news of the Achilles injury was first reported by The Athletic's Josh Tolentino on Tuesday afternoon.

In a post on Instagram and a thread of tweets on Twitter, Biegel wrote the following:

"I had the unfortunate news of finding out that I tore my Achilles at practice yesterday. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. I know my Father in Heaven has put this challenge in my life to overcome. I KNOW I will come out a stronger player, husband, father, and man. It brings me great comfort that I get to go through this recovery journey with my wife and daughter, family, coaches, teammates, and staff of the Miami Dolphins who have believed in me. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and my family. Your thoughts and prayers have meant more to me than you know. I can’t wait to be on the field in 2021. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” -Philippians 4:13

In three years, Biegel has played with three different franchises. Originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he played one season with his home-state team before being cut prior to the start of the 2018 campaign. He found a home with the New Orleans Saints shortly thereafter, playing in 14 games.

The Dolphins traded Kiko Alonso to the Saints for Biegel last September, verifying an earlier report by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. In 2019, the Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., native went on to record 59 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 contests for the AFC East franchise.

Biegel played in 54 games at UW, including 40 starts according to Wisconsin's player profile of the collegiate standout. He finished his time in Madison with 21.5 sacks and 39.5 tackles for loss. In 2016, he claimed second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches, third-team all-conference accolades from the media.