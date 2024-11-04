What the latest bowl predictions say about the Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin has turned in two straight losses and now face No. 1 Oregon in two weeks. With just three games remaining in the 2024 season, the Badgers sit just one game shy of bowl eligibility. Most experts agree that the Badgers will become eligible, so let's have a look at where they predict Wisconsin going for a bowl.
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28 in New York vs. Pittsburgh/Syracuse/Virginia Tech
The Pinstripe Bowl was a popular pick among experts, with ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, as well as the Action Network's Brett McMurphy, predicting a Badgers trip to Yankee Stadium. It would be the second time Wisconsin has taken part in the game, previously beating Miami 35-3 in 2018. McMurphy has the Badgers taking on No. 23 Pitt, while Bonagura predicts a showdown with 6-2 Syracuse and Schlabach has a matchup with 5-4 Virginia Tech.
Rate Bowl, Dec. 26 in Phoenix vs. TCU
The Badgers have won both of their past appearances in what is now known as the Rate Bowl (previously Guaranteed Rate Bowl), most recently beating Oklahoma State 24-17 in 2022. Recruiting service 247Sports projects the Badgers will take on 5-4 TCU Horned Frogs in Phoenix at Chase Field, home of MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks.
Luke Fickell will have two weeks to prepare his Badgers for a date with No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 16 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC.