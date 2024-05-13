Where does the Badgers' transfer portal class rank nationally?
With the addition of wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. (Boston College) in the transfer portal on Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers have now added 12 players via the portal this offseason.
Where does Wisconsin's 2024 transfer class rank nationally? According to 247Sports, Wisconsin owns the 24th-ranked portal class in the country. Among Big Ten teams, all 18 of them, the Badgers rank sixth, trailing only Oregon (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 8), Washington (No. 9), Michigan State (No. 13) and USC (No. 19).
That means the Badgers, at least on paper, have a better portal class than Purdue (No. 29), Indiana (No. 30), Minnesota (No. 35), UCLA (No. 42), Illinois (No. 51), Penn State (No. 55), Nebraska (No. 59), Michigan (No. 80), Maryland (No. 83), Rutgers (No. 92), Northwestern (No. 119) and Iowa (No. 123).
Wisconsin's portal class is led by a trio of four-star transfers, including former USC linebacker Tackett Curtis, former Western Michigan edge rusher John Pius and, of course, Van Dyke, who over the past three seasons at Miami passed for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns.