Wisconsin adds 3-star DL Wilnerson Telemaque to 2025 class
Monsignor Pace High School defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque verbally committed to Wisconsin Tuesday, choosing the Badgers over other top offers from West Virginia and Georgia Tech.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, he is an intriguing prospect from Opa Locka, Florida. He is a three-star prospect and the No. 719 ranked prospect in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Last season as a junior for Monsignor Pace High School, he had 16 tackles and three sacks in eight games, showcasing high-level upside. He officially visited Wisconsin earlier this month on June 7 after previous visits Georgia Tech and West Virginia.
He joins a growing 2025 Wisconsin recruiting class with 20 verbal commitments. 247Sports ranks the group as the 13th-best in the country.
Full 2025 class (20 commitments)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)