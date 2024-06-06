Wisconsin adds commitment from 4-star Ohio offensive lineman
Massilon, Ohio 2025 offensive tackle Nolan Davenport committed to the Badgers Thursday, just ahead of his official visit this weekend.
Listed 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, he is a four-star prospect according to most sites and ranks near the top 600 players in the country. He held other top offers from Penn State, Ole Miss and Michigan State before settling on the Badgers.
He is set to officially visit the school this weekend along with nine other prospective recruits. He is now the 14th player committed to Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 15 class in the entire country according to 247sports.
Luke Fickell and his staff are on an incredibly hot streak on the recruiting trail and adding a player like Davenport will only help their cause. With five uncommitted recruits on campus this weekend, he could be just the first domino to fall.