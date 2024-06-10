Wisconsin adds Illinois recruit Jahmare Washington to 2025 class
Three-star Chicago, Illinois cornerback Jahmare Washington committed to the Badgers Sunday, joining a high-profile 2025 recruiting class.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, he held other top offers from Michigan State, Kansas State and Iowa State before choosing Wisconsin. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 83 cornerback in the country and the No. 22 player in Illinois.
"He's violent and confident. Those are two things I say about him. He's a violent football player and at his size, with his height and the weight he can put on his frame, he can play multiple positions on the back end," his high school coach told 247Sports. "He's a DB that can tackle, run, and he's athletic. He's confident and brings the energy. I don't think there's anything that can change that."
He played on both sides of the ball for Morgan Park as a junior but had 28 tackles and five interceptions at cornerback, the position he will play for the Badgers and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.
Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now ranks 13th in the entire country. With 15 total commitments, they're seven short of the 22 players they added last cycle. Luke Fickell and his staff are likely far from finished, but they have built the foundation for a great class.
Full 2025 class
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)