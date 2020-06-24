Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Wisconsin continues to announce its class of 2020 for the UW Athletic Hall of Fame, and women's basketball standout Jessie Stomski Selm is the latest to be declared.

As noted in UW's 2019-20 fact book, and called out by UWBadgers.com's Andy Baggot in a Tuesday article, Stomski Selm ranks third in program history in points scored (1,915), fifth in points per game (15.57), second in total rebounds (961) and double-doubles (37), and fourth in shooting percentage (.512). She also ranks third in rebounds per game (7.81), seventh in games played (123) and tied for eighth in games started (108).

Congrats to Wisconsin Assistant Coach Alando Tucker!

The former Wisconsin standout turned coach announced via Instagram the arrival of the newest addition to his family. The Badgers' men's basketball account also tweeted out the great news.

Jersey Numbers Announced for Wisconsin Freshmen

Last week, Wisconsin's men's basketball program announced their new jersey numbers. On Tuesday, the football team tweeted a video of the first-year Badgers with theirs:

Haakon Anderson -- No. 24

-- No. 24 OL Dylan Barrett -- No. 61

-- No. 61 OL Ben Barten -- No. 68

-- No. 68 RB Jalen Berger -- No. 8

-- No. 8 OL Tanor Bortolini -- No. 66

-- No. 66 WR Devin Chandler -- No. 86

-- No. 86 TE Cole Dakovich -- No. 48

-- No. 48 WR Chimere Dike -- No. 13

-- No. 13 LB Ross Gengler -- No. 34

-- No. 34 OLB Nick Herbig -- No. 19

-- No. 19 OLB Kaden Johnson -- No. 52

-- No. 52 OL Kerry Kodanko -- No. 73

-- No. 73 TE Cam Large -- No. 49

-- No. 49 CB Max Lofy -- No. 17

-- No. 17 DE Cade McDonald -- No. 96

-- No. 96 LS Duncan McKinley -- No. 64

-- No. 64 P Cade Meyers -- No. 28

-- No. 28 OL Jack Nelson -- No. 79

-- No. 79 LB Riley Nowakowski -- No. 37

-- No. 37 ILB Malik Reed -- No. 53

-- No. 53 WR Isaac Smith -- No. 25

-- No. 25 DL James Thompson, Jr. -- No. 90

-- No. 90 OL Sean Timmis -- No. 64

-- No. 64 ILB Jordan Turner -- No. 54

-- No. 54 K Jack Van Dyke -- No. 26

-- No. 26 OL Trey Wedig -- No. 78

-- No. 78 DB Amaun Williams -- No. 16

-- No. 16 OLB Aaron Witt -- No. 59

-- No. 59 QB Daniel Wright -- No. 12

-- No. 12 ILB Preston Zachman -- No. 43

'Wisconsin Day' on BTN on Wednesday

A lot of Badger content coming up on the Big Ten Network, for those yearning for sports to return.

