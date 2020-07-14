AllBadgers
AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Releases 'Badgers Defend' Video with Barry Alvarez

Jake Kocorowski

Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Wisconsin Releases Video with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez

On Monday, the official Twitter account for the Wisconsin athletic department released a video featuring athletic director Barry Alvarez.

Here is the main message from Alvarez during the video:

"We hope that you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.

"As Badgers, we believe that defense is the key to victory. Right now, we're all defending against a common opponent, the COVID-19 pandemic. The defensive game plan to slow COVID is simple: Wear a mask in public spaces, physically distance six feet for the safety of everyone, and wash your hands regularly.

"Join us. Let's do our part as Badgers to defend in the fight against COVID. We're all in this together. Badgers defend. It's what we do."

Wisconsin RB Garrett Groshek Gets Married!

Congrats to Groshek and his new wife, Carly, on the fantastic news!

Wisconsin Commit Training

From the Twitter account of James Chaney, Lehigh (FL) head coach and father of 2021 inside linebacker Jake Chaney, it appears the future Badger is putting in some significant work on leg day.

Chaney, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, committed to UW in March.

