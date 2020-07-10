AllBadgers
Quick Update on Wisconsin's COVID-19 Testing Results

Jake Kocorowski

Earlier this week, Wisconsin announced updated results of its COVID-19 testing. The athletic department disclosed on June 8 that out of 428 total COVID-19 tests that have been performed "over the past month," seven Badgers student-athletes have tested positive.

AllBadgers.com on Thursday reached out to a UW official, who confirmed an earlier report from the Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew that 171 student-athletes were tested. Those collegiate players came from the football, volleyball, women's and men's hockey and women’s basketball programs.

On June 22, UW sent out a release that two of its 117 student-athletes had “tested positive for COVID-19” during an "initial on campus screening." As Wednesday's statement said, "the department has continued its regular testing regimen."

On June 8, the athletic department unveiled its plan to allow student-athletes to return to UW in "a phased approach." Members of the football and volleyball programs were the first to come back to campus in the rollout starting on that date, and it was announced that they would be tested.

Here is the Wednesday release from Wisconsin in full:

MADISON, Wis. — Some University of Wisconsin student-athletes have been returning to campus for voluntary workouts over the past month as part of a phased approach being implemented by the athletic department. Part of that phased approach involves COVID-19 testing.

UW Athletics first tested student-athletes a month ago on June 8. Among 117 student-athletes who were part of the initial group tested, two tested positive. The department has continued its regular testing regimen and has now conducted a total of 428 COVID-19 tests, resulting in seven student-athletes testing positive.

Per UW Athletics’ previously stated protocols, the department continues to isolate individuals who have tested positive and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recoveries.

