Wisconsin Releases Updated COVID-19 Testing Results

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin announced its updated COVID-19 testing results on Wednesday. The athletic department disclosed that out of 428 total COVID-19 tests that have been performed thus far, seven Badgers student-athletes have tested positive.

Just over two weeks ago on June 22, UW initially stated that two of its 117 student-athletes had “tested positive for COVID-19” during an "initial on campus screening." As Wednesday's release states, "the department has continued its regular testing regimen."

Here is the updated release from Wisconsin in full:

MADISON, Wis. — Some University of Wisconsin student-athletes have been returning to campus for voluntary workouts over the past month as part of a phased approach being implemented by the athletic department. Part of that phased approach involves COVID-19 testing.

UW Athletics first tested student-athletes a month ago on June 8. Among 117 student-athletes who were part of the initial group tested, two tested positive. The department has continued its regular testing regimen and has now conducted a total of 428 COVID-19 tests, resulting in seven student-athletes testing positive.

Per UW Athletics’ previously stated protocols, the department continues to isolate individuals who have tested positive and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recoveries.

On June 8, the athletic department announced its plan to allow student-athletes to return to UW in "a phased approach." Members of the football and volleyball programs were the first to come back to campus in the rollout, and it was announced that they would be tested.

