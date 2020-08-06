AllBadgers
Wisconsin Provides Updated COVID-19 Testing Numbers as of Aug. 5

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin once again announced updated COVID-19 testing results on Thursday. 

"As of Aug. 5, a total of 259 student-athletes have returned to participate in workouts," the statement said. "A total of 1,788 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on student-athletes and staff between June 8 and Aug. 5, and 21 student-athletes have tested positive."

Previously on July 8, the athletic department disclosed that out of 428 total COVID-19 tests that had been performed, seven Badgers student-athletes tested positive. A day later, a UW official confirmed to AllBadgers.com an earlier report from the Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew that 171 student-athletes had been evaluated.

Before that -- on June 22 -- UW sent out a release that two of 117 student-athletes had “tested positive for COVID-19” during an "initial on campus screening.”

Here is the full Aug. 6 release from Wisconsin:

MADISON, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin student-athletes have been returning to campus for voluntary workouts over the summer as part of a phased approach being implemented by the athletic department. Fall sports are now moving into official preseason practices. Part of that phased return involves COVID-19 testing.

UW Athletics first tested student-athletes on June 8. Among 117 student-athletes who were part of the initial group tested, two tested positive. The department released an update on July 8 stating it had conducted a total of 428 COVID-19 tests, resulting in seven student-athletes testing positive.

As of Aug. 5, a total of 259 student-athletes have returned to participate in workouts. A total of 1,788 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on student-athletes and staff between June 8 and Aug. 5, and 21 student-athletes have tested positive.

Per UW Athletics’ previously stated protocols, the department continues to isolate individuals who have tested positive and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recoveries.

