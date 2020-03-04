AllBadgers
Wisconsin Hires Alvis Whitted as WRs Coach

Jake Kocorowski

Just days before Wisconsin starts its spring football practices, its football program announced on Wednesday that it has hired former Green Bay Packers wide receiver coach Alvis Whitted to the same position.

Whitted takes over for Ted Gilmore, who left Wisconsin to become Michigan State's tight end coach on Feb. 21.

The former NFL veteran heads to Madison after coaching stints at both the college and professional level. He most recently led Davante Adams and the wide receiver position for the Green Bay Packers during the 2019 season before being released on Jan. 30. 

Prior to that, Whitted spent seven years at Colorado State. His profile on the program's website boasts that he guided three wide outs to All-American status in his time with the Rams: Rashard Higgins (2014), Michael Gallup (2017) and Preston Williams (2018). 

Both Higgins and Gallup were drafted by NFL teams after their time in Fort Collins, Colorado, while Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent before the 2019 season. Higgins has played four seasons for the Cleveland Browns from 2015-19, while Gallup has emerged as a standout wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. 

In 2019, Gallup recorded 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns for the NFC East organization.

Williams played in eight games for the Dolphins last season, catching 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

According to NFL.com's stats, Whitted played nine seasons between two teams in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders. He finished his professional football career with 74 receptions for 1,030 yards and six touchdown receptions.

BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara first publicly tweeted about Whitted on Sunday as a "name to watch" in the coaching search and that it "could be finalized soon."

