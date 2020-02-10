AllBadgers Mailbag: Wisconsin Transfers, Football Position Battles

AllBadgers.com prides itself on being a site that can be a community for Wisconsin fans to discuss and debate various topics throughout the year.

On Jan. 29, I asked you, the Badgers faithful, to send in your questions. Thank you all for those! As seen below, I have tried to answer them to the best of my knowledge (and also provided my opinion as well.

From "Wisconsin Johnson":

Transfers – Student athletes seem to be transferring more now. At this time how many transfers are leaving Wisconsin. How many are coming to Wisconsin?

Jake: Good question, and your first one about how conference schedules are figured out I hope to get back to you in another mailbag post once I speak with a Big Ten official.

Regarding student-athletes transferring more, the transfer portal has opened up that possibility up for players who want a fresh start elsewhere. Besides Kobe King leaving from the basketball program recently, Wisconsin has seen outside linebacker Christian Bell, wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, running back Bradrick Shaw and tight end Seth Currens all enter the transfer portal. Cruickshank has already found a new college home at Rutgers. The Athletic's Jesse Temple also reported in January that former linebacker Griffin Grady, who left the team before the start of the 2019 season, was also in the transfer portal.

Regarding who is coming to Wisconsin, punter Andy Vujnovich transferred from Division III Dubuque. I know the Badgers like him, and it will be a position in need with Anthony Lotti and Connor Allen both exhausting their eligibility. That being said, his eligibility to play next season is still in question from what I have heard. Normally in the past, a non-grad transfer would have to sit a season due to NCAA rules. That is about it for Wisconsin bringing in players.

From NotKobeKing:

Prove me wrong: The Badgers will have a tougher time replacing Quintez Cephus' regular production than Jonathan Taylor's.

Jake: I actually agree with you on this. Both players made significant contributors for Wisconsin during the 2019 season (Taylor with 2,003 rushing yards, 25 total touchdowns; Cephus with 59 receptions for 901 yards, seven touchdowns). I do like the returners who are coming back to both position groups, but I feel like there is more game-ready depth at the running back spot.

Garret Groshek, Nakia Watson, Isaac Guerendo and Brady Schipper all return for assistant coach John Settle in the backfield, and we will see 2019 signee Julius Davis and his development during spring practices as well. I'm high on Guerendo's ability -- and to me, having him receive a carry and catch a pass in the Rose Bowl shows he may be ready for more reps in critical situations.

Oh yeah, UW also signed four-star 2020 running back Jalen Berger last week, who I feel could be extremely dynamic in how he is utilized once he is ready for game action.

At wide receiver, it's not just Cephus but also the production/abilities of A.J. Taylor and Cruickshank that will be missed as well. However, Cephus became Jack Coan's No. 1 target last year, and he showcased the ability to make contested catches and be a deep threat.

That being said, I really like Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis. Both players have displayed their abilities to run and catch the ball. They will be the featured targets in the passing game along with tight end Jake Ferguson, and Davis in particular has shown he can reel in tough receptions in the past. Pryor has pulled in deep passes during spring and fall camps previously -- can both of them pick up where Cephus left off in keeping defenses honest down the field?

Behind them, who steps up? Walk-ons Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz have seen time on the field in meaningful situations. Will we see maybe Taj Mustapha, A.J. Abbott, Cade Green, Emmet Perry, Stephan Bracey or 2020 signees Chimere Dike, Devin Chandler or Isaac Smith (or other walk-ons like Cam Phillips, Cooper Nelson) break out and assume key roles in that group? We will see.

From BuckyFan11:

How would you rank the Badgers' position battles heading into spring practices in a couple months?

Ohhhhh, fun one. Here are just five I'll be paying attention to the most.

Interior Offensive Line Outside linebacker Reserve wide receivers Quarterback Cornerback

First off, why not QB No. 1? Because Jack Coan delivered in 2019, and I think the quarterback position is the deepest and arguably most talented in been in a while. It will be worth watching how Graham Mertz, and even Chase Wolf, progress and perform in spring and fall camps. Quite honestly, Mertz may be the one player to watch the most to see his development in Year Two of Paul Chryst's system. However, I think there are other areas to keep tabs on that will be more pressing heading into this year.

The interior of Joe Rudolph's line will miss Tyler Biadasz, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann. I'm just intrigued to see who replaces Biadasz at center. Can Kayden Lyles work back at that position after concentrating on guard during fall camp? Does Cormac Sampson, who filled in solidly as a blocking tight end last season, move back to the line (and he played center for part of fall camp, for what it is worth)? Who steps up at guard with Lyles, Josh Seltzner, Michael Furtney, maybe even redshirt freshman Joe Tippmann? Does Logan Bruss slip back inside to right guard as he did during the Illinois game? Lots of fun combinations to watch and write about.

Zack Baun led the team with sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5), but who replaces his production on the edge? Noah Burks enters his final year in the program and will be a frontrunner for a starting spot, but I also feel the pressure on the quarterback will need to be dispersed between a few players. Izayah Green-May started the South Florida game but an injury stunted his production and time on the field.

I think Jaylan Franklin has some great pass rushing ability, but I'm wondering how he physically progresses further in 2020 and carves out more of a role on the edge. Spencer Lytle flashed in spring ball as an early enrollee, but he eventually redshirted. Plus, I want to see how four-star 2020 signee Nick Herbig looks in March and April. There is talent in assistant Bobby April's room. Excited to see how it translates to the field starting in March.

We already spoke about the wide receivers in the previous question, so we'll skip them here. Though it is deep, I really want to see how the cornerbacks challenge each other further. Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams, Rachad Wildgoose, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton and Semar Melvin all played last season. I'm extremely high on Melvin, who redshirted in 2019 but played in four games -- including two late season starts at Minnesota and against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game. That said a lot to me.