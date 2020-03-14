What's Next for AllBadgers

So we are in unprecedented times. I thought I would be writing about the Big Ten tournament matchups for the Wisconsin Badgers, or at the very least what bracketology updates the experts were discussing leading up to Selection Sunday this weekend.

With the cancellation of the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, along with the conference canceling all athletic competitions through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, covering UW athletic programs in a beat-like fashion have, well, also been halted.

That also includes spring football, as the Big Ten suspended all organized team activities until April 6.

So what should AllBadgers.com do? Well, I have a few ideas already in my head. Coming up in the next couple of days, I will finally have a chance to sit down and write a piece on walk-on guard Carter Higginbottom and the ways he has influenced the men's basketball team. I also have more Wisconsin pro day interviews that I will disperse in the next two days from Zack Baun and Tyler Biadasz.

Expect more Badgers basketball year-in-review stories, and even looking way too far ahead as I will pose five questions for a team that returns a significant chunk of its roster for 2020-21.

Also from AllBadgers.com, I hope to pursue the following as well:

Recruiting: How will recruiting be affect for Wisconsin for those out-of-state prospects who wanted to come up in March? Which current Badgers commits for both football and basketball have I not gotten a hold of that I should?

How will recruiting be affect for Wisconsin for those out-of-state prospects who wanted to come up in March? Which current Badgers commits for both football and basketball have I not gotten a hold of that I should? Catching up with former players: I already have a few in mind already, but it is always nice to see how Badgers I covered in the past are now doing (whether at the next level or to the next phase in their lives)

I already have a few in mind already, but it is always nice to see how Badgers I covered in the past are now doing (whether at the next level or to the next phase in their lives) Looking back on past teams/games: Do fans have a set of Badgers or a particular game you want me to follow up with or look back on? I'm always looking forward to diving into memories that are etched in fans' brains.

Do fans have a set of Badgers or a particular game you want me to follow up with or look back on? I'm always looking forward to diving into memories that are etched in fans' brains. NFL Draft preparation: Mock draft analysis, scouting reports and more!

What I would like to know from the Wisconsin faithful is this: What else would you like me to try to write about? Would love ideas? Beer? A "Greatest Games in Wisconsin Athletics History" tournament? Don't hesitate to call out what would be interesting. I'm all ears.

Looking forward to continuing to bring Badgers fans more from the beat (when available) and beyond!