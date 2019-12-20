Welcome to AllBadgers.com, a Sports Illustrated Channel

First off, welcome to the newest home for Wisconsin athletics coverage in AllBadgers.com!

I am Jake Kocorowski, publisher and beat writer for this Sports Illustrated channel dedicated to covering Wisconsin football, basketball, recruiting and more. With the 2020 Early Signing Period wrapping up, Wisconsin's volleyball squad in the NCAA Championship game this weekend, its football team in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and basketball season heading into the heart of Big Ten Conference play soon, what better time to provide fans with another home for the various news and analysis to abound this time of year!

As a child growing up, the Sports Illustrated name, the flagship magazine and Sports Illustrated for Kids all held instrumental influences in developing my love of sports. Being able to represent the brand on this level is something I never would have imagined, even just a year or so ago.

Who I am

Since about 2013, I have covered the Wisconsin Badgers -- first for Bucky's 5th Quarter from 2013-2019 in variety of roles that finished with interim site manager, then as a senior writer at BadgerBlitz.com as part of the Rivals network from June to December of this year. I really started covering the UW football beat in 2015 while getting in on the basketball beat during the 2017-18 season.

In October 2016, Walk-On This Way was released, highlighting the Wisconsin walk-on tradition since 1990. I co-wrote the book with former Badgers tight end Joel Nellis, and from there on, I realized I wanted to work to make this passion a career.

What to expect

Hopefully, a lot.

I will be down in Pasadena to cover the Rose Bowl starting on Dec. 29 to cover media availabilities and more, along with the 106th edition of "The Granddaddy of Them All." Videos, features, game previews and analysis should be expected-- and I definitely look forward to doing the same heading into the 2020 season and beyond.

I will be credentialed for men's basketball games and will be at every home game inside the Kohl Center barring any unforeseen circumstances. That starts Saturday when Ohio State transfer Micah Potter is finally able to make his Wisconsin debut when the Badgers face the Milwaukee Panthers.

Recruiting will be a huge focus of the site as well with features and analysis of commits, news of recruits' official visits and much more. AllBadgers.com knows that Wisconsin fans care about this coverage, and we will work to deliver that.

Also, and it is still new, but I hope to branch out more from the aforementioned topics and dive into volleyball, women's and men's hockey and women's soccer when possible. Once the dust settles here in starting up this site, I hope to sit down and plan out more going forward.

If fans have a topic they would like me to explore, I am all for it. Be sure to insert your thoughts and topics in our "Community" section of the page as well. My goal is for this to be a destination where Wisconsin Badgers fans can come together and constructively discuss their favorite program. Click that "follow" button at the top right of the screen to join the discussion!

I am mere hours away from my 36th birthday, and what better way to kick it off with starting this new adventure!

Cheers!

Jake