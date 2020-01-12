AllBadgers
AllBadgers.com Wisconsin News of the Week

Jake Kocorowski

News never sleeps, so AllBadgers.com always works to bring you all the latest up-to-date info (on a daily basis) regarding anything related to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Each week, I will work to recap some of the major news of the week and encapsulate our coverage into a Sunday feature. I also hope to break down women’s and men’s hockey, volleyball and other sports in a separate article as well.

NFL Draft Declarations

After running back Jonathan Taylor declared for the NFL Draft the week prior, both wide receiver Quintez Cephus and center Tyler Biadasz announced their declaration to forego their final seasons as Badgers to pursue playing on Sundays as well. 

Discussion of Cephus' decision will come in the section below, but Biadasz's departure -- though unsurprising -- raises a question of just how the UW interior line will look in 2020.

Aron Cruickshank Enters Transfer Portal

The most surprising news of the week came on Wednesday when the sophomore wide receiver and kickoff return specialist entered the transfer portal (as first reported by 247Sports and later confirmed by AllBadgers.com).

With Cephus and A.J. Taylor gone, Ted Gilmore's room will need to replace significant production from a pair of 2016 signees who helped re-ignite the production of the program's wide outs and a sophomore who appeared to emerge last season. If Cruickshank indeed finds another program elsewhere, that will also allow others inside that UW position group to take in more reps and show the staff what they can bring to the field.

I tweeted out a question on Friday about what was the most biggest news of the week. Many pointed to the news of Cruickshank entering the portal and Cephus declaring for the draft.

Friday Night Lights for Wisconsin?

Last week, UW announced on Thursday its 2020 season-opener at home against Camp Randall Stadium will be a Friday night affair on Sept. 4. Here's a video I put together with some of the responses I received about Wisconsin starting a year off with playing a game not on Saturday:

Lots of Basketball Talk

Be sure to look back on the basketball recap coverage from an up-and-down week from Greg Gard's program, though it finished on a very high note in the win at No. 20 Penn State.

Illinois

Penn State

Recruiting!

Check out some analysis of new four-star 2020 commit Jalen Berger in the following features:

