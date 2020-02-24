AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time!

Jake Kocorowski

The first two AllBadgers.com mailbags had a lot of participation, so I wanted to continue a weekly segment where you the fans ask me questions and I'll do my best to answer.

Have thoughts or inquiries about football, basketball, or recruiting? Maybe more importantly, what's the best place to go for cheese curds and a good craft beer if I make a trip to Madison to catch a Badgers game?

I am seeing a lot more questions from Wisconsin fans, which is fantastic! I want to build a huge community of fans who interact with each other on a daily basis (and with a high level of civility and respect for each other). Starting up the weekly mailbag will be a great opportunity to cultivate this, and a place where you can also ask me anything Badgers-related.

So, how do you ask the questions? Twitter? AllBadgers.com's Facebook page? Actually, through the website itself.

It's a really simple process, and most importantly, it's FREE. F-R-E-E. If you're on your desktop/laptop or on your mobile device, click on the "What do you want to share?" question as seen in the photo below. 

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 9.42.02 AM

Fans will then be queued up to create an account if they haven't already. Once you fill out your info, you can then submit some questions to me via the "Community" section as seen on the site, or below in our comments section.

So ... please do not be shy! I will work on ways to make these weekly mailbags more interactive as well, perhaps with some incentives to help spark discussion. AllBadgers.com is definitely working to become one of the best destinations to talk Wisconsin athletics. It's been a great start so far, and looking forward to seeing what is ahead!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

Follow along and give us your thoughts on the game in the comments below!

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Badgers in the XFL: Week 3

A look at the three former Wisconsin standouts from this weekend.

Jake Kocorowski

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Game Notes

Some quick stats before turning the page to Michigan

Jake Kocorowski

Michigan State Announces Hire of Wisconsin WR Coach Ted Gilmore

Big news with the coaching staff.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Badger2001

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Rutgers

A trio of takeaways from the home W.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ct33

Nate Reuvers Sports "Greg Gard. Silent Assassin" T-Shirt

Hear from players and head coach Greg Gard about the shirt and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Instant Reaction: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

Key stats, players of the game and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters

How to catch all the action inside the Kohl Center.

Jake Kocorowski

VIDEO: Micah Potter on Playing Rutgers

More from the Badgers' big man before facing the Scarlet Knights.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2020 Signees Ben Carlson, Johnny Davis Reach Prep Milestones

These future Badgers shined on the prep hardcourt.

Jake Kocorowski